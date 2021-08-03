Sports

Carmelo Anthony agrees to 1-year deal with Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony looks to pass the ball against the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

LOS ANGELES -- Free-agent forward Carmelo Anthony has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, his manager Bay Frazier told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Anthony, 37, has spent the last two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, playing a bench role this past season averaging 13.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 69 games. Anthony signed with the Blazers in 2019 after being out of the league for almost all the previous season.

After being traded by the New York Knicks to Oklahoma City in 2017, Anthony had an up-and-down season with the Thunder as the team failed to meet expectations, then was traded to the Atlanta Hawks the following offseason and immediately waived.

He signed with the Houston Rockets, agreeing to play a long-anticipated bench role for the James Harden and Chris Paul-led contender, but was waived after just 10 games. Anthony wasn't signed by another team that season, casting doubt on the future of his NBA career.

But the Blazers offered a lifeline and Anthony accepted the role and opportunity to contribute to a Western Conference playoff team. He started all 58 games his first season with Portland as they dealt with a series of injuries but came off the bench in 66 of his 69 appearances last season.



A sure-fire future Hall of Famer, Anthony moved into the top 10 in all-time scoring last season, passing Elvin Hayes. Anthony currently sits at 27,370 points, just 39 points behind Moses Malone for ninth all-time.

A 10-time All-Star, Anthony has played 18 NBA seasons. He won the scoring title with the Knicks in 2012-13, averaging 28.7 points. Anthony spent 10 consecutive seasons in the top 10 in scoring and finished as a runner-up for the scoring title twice in that stretch.

The Lakers also on Tuesday agreed to a deal with guard Malik Monk, a source told Wojnarowski.

Monk, 22, enjoyed a breakout fourth season with the Charlotte Hornets as he averaged 11.7 points per game and shot a career-high 40.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Hornets did not extend a qualifying offer to Monk, which made him a free agent.

MORE | Lakers to acquire Russell Westbrook

ESPN's Royce Young and Tim Bontemps contributed to this report.
