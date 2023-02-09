9 cars destroyed after raging fire rips through carport in Hollywood

Nine cars were destroyed after a massive fire ripped through a carport in Hollywood overnight.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nine cars were destroyed after a massive fire ripped through a carport in Hollywood overnight.

The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Laurel Canyon near Hollywood Boulevard, authorities said. Firefighters rushed to the scene to extinguish the inferno.

Video shows the flames engulfing the structure and vehicles, though they were confined to the carport and did not spread. They did, however, reach the power lines above the carport.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire unknown.

This comes after another carport fire that broke out less than a mile away on Fountain Avenue in West Hollywood Tuesday night. Three cars were burned in that incident. It's unclear if the two are related in any way.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as flames jumped from the carport to a nearby apartment unit. Officials say that the carport caught fire twice, but nobody was hurt.