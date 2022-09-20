Man found dead inside business in Carson, authorities say

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a business in Carson early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a business in Carson early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

It happened inside the business located in the 1700 block of E. Del Amo Boulevard.

The sheriff's department told Eyewitness News an employee found the man when he got to work at around 6:15 a.m. Investigators believe the victim - who was described only as an Asian male in his 50s - may be either a worker or possibly one of the owners of the business.

"We know the victim worked late into the night so at some point, during the night, some kind of incident occurred here," said LASD Lt. Derrick Alfred. "We're trying to determine if it's possibly accidental or an intentional act."

Alfred said the victim had serious injuries to his body and head.

The employee who found him reported seeing the victim's personal belongings nearby.

Authorities didn't provide detailed information regarding the business itself. Alfred believes the facility is part of some sort of importing business.

The area has since been blocked off as deputies continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.