New video shows fatal hit-and-run in Carson as $100K reward announced for info on driver

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- Shocking new surveillance video shows the moment 34-year-old Jamaal Freeman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Carson.

On Friday, a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identity, arrest and conviction of the driver involved was also announced at a news conference.

Freeman's mother, among the family members present at the news conference, said she is hoping the driver will turn themselves in to help give her family closure.

"As a mother, I'm begging you," said Jestina Jones. "Please come forward. I want my son to rest in peace."

Anyone with information on the case is being urged to call the Carson Sheriff's Station.

A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of the family, and so far it has raised just more than $15,000.