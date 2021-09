CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were rescued after a big rig trailer overturned and landed on their sedan, which caused the big rig's load of mulch and sawdust to completely cover the vehicle in Carson Wednesday afternoon.The two peopled pulled from the sedan had no visible injuries, but one of the victims was transported to a hospital for further evaluation, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The driver of the big rig was also uninjured.The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. near the transition road from the southbound 110 Freeway onto the eastbound 91. The area was shut down as a crews worked to clean the area.