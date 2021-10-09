Hydrogen sulfide detected in air amid investigation into foul odor near Carson's Dominguez Channel

The South Coast Air Quality Management District says it detected "elevated levels" of the gas Friday after residents began reporting the smell, which has been described as a combination of "The Walking Dead," rotten eggs and burning tires.
In a statement issued Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said its monitors found "very low levels" of hydrogen sulfide over the last two days.
City officials say there currently is no threat to the public, but low levels of hydrogen sulfide can cause residents to experience temporary symptoms such as headaches, nausea, eye, nose and throat irritation, according to the public health agency, but there should be no long-term health effects.
A source of the odor has not been identified, but public health officials are recommending that nearby residents keep doors and windows closed as much as possible until the odor subsides.
Some have told Eyewitness News they have experienced the relentless odor since Monday, and that they have suffered nausea and other symptoms as a result.
"I lost my appetite. It's giving me bad headaches," said a resident named Twila, who declined to give her last name. She mimicked a gagging sound while describing the reaction of herself and her coworkers. "It's bad," she said.