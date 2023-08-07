Investigation underway after deputy shoots, kills suspect in Carson

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was shot and killed by a deputy in Carson Monday morning, authorities confirmed.
The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Central Avenue near the 91 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
It's not clear what led up to the shooting, but a person that authorities described as a suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured in the incident.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.