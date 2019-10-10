Garden Grove frozen yogurt shop employee held at gunpoint; robbery suspect sought

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a robbery suspect who held up a yogurt shop employee at gunpoint in Garden Grove.

The incident occurred at Berry's on Top Frozen Yogurt in the 12900 block of Harbor Boulevard in September.

The Garden Grove Police Department said the suspect walked in, ordered frozen yogurt and paid the employee.

When she opened the cash register, the suspect pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and demanded cash. Police said the suspect left with the money.

The suspect was last seen wearing dark colored clothing walking in the shopping center parking lot. He is described as Hispanic, in his 20s, 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, with a mustache and goatee.

Police consider the suspect armed and dangerous.
