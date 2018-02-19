Los Angeles sheriff's deputies are searching for two robbery suspects who opened fire and killed a cashier at a drive-thru dairy in Lancaster.Authorities said the incident happened around 8:32 a.m. in the 44000 block of Division Street. The robbery suspects shot and killed the 61-year-old cashier at the store. He was pronounced dead at the scene.One of the men shot several rounds at the victim, striking him in the chest, authorities said.Investigators said the suspects fled right after the shooting.The victim's wife identified him as John Ruh. She said she considers her husband a hero and took his job seriously. She believes he refused to cooperate with the suspects.She and one of Ruh's coworkers at the dairy said he was well-liked by everyone who knew him."This is not the way to go. Take somebody's life over some nickels and dimes. Whoever did it should turn themselves in. Stop all this hatred, killing, robbing, trying to take and steal from other people, you know?" coworker Gerald Turner said.Authorities did not have any descriptions available for the suspects other than they are men.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with more information was urged to call the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.