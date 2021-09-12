Route Fire: 454-acre blaze along 5 Freeway near Castaic still at 0% containment

EMBED <>More Videos

454-acre fire along 5 Freeway near Castaic still at 0% containment

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire that ignited along the 5 Freeway near Castaic, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air and resulting in a temporary shutdown of the freeway, remains 0% contained.

The Route Fire was reported just before 4 p.m. Saturday along the 5 Freeway near Templin Highway. Crews worked overnight dropping water in an effort to stop its spread, and as of Sunday morning, it has charred at least 454 acres, according to the Angeles National Forest.

"Today, aircraft and ground crews will seek opportunities to go directly at the fire and build containment," the agency tweeted.

The fire was first estimated at 5 acres but spread to at least 50 in less than two hours. It was then estimated at 140 acres after it jumped the freeway, and then continued to spread.

The blaze left two firefighters with burn injuries and was threatening structures, according to reports from the scene.

The California Highway Patrol temporarily shut down the southbound 5 Freeway at Vista Del Lago Road and northbound lanes at Templin Highway.

Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, two lanes were reopened in both directions, Caltrans reported. It's unclear when the freeway will be fully reopened.



City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
castaiclos angeles countychpbrush firewildfirefreewayroad closure
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Corona theater shooting: Rylee Goodrich honored at memorial service
2 LASD deputies injured in chase, shooting in Palmdale
Lucky cat: Falling feline gets saved at Miami football game
Loyola project helps free wrongly-convicted man
FBI releases newly declassified record on 9/11 attacks
Tribute in Light shined bright over NYC, marking 20 years since 9/11
Deadly shootout with Florida deputies captured on camera
Show More
Former aide to Mrs. Bush recalls 'tremendous shock' of 9/11
Pres. Bush delivers speech in Pennsylvania, lauds heroes of Flight 93
Britain's Raducanu beats Fernandez to win US Open
US marks 20 years since 9/11, in shadow of Afghan war's end
IE father, mother die of COVID weeks apart, leaving 5 kids behind
More TOP STORIES News