LIVE: Evacuation warnings issued as fire near Castaic and Valencia spreads to 200 acres

Evacuation warnings were being issued in the area of Rye Canyon Loop, Iron Village Drive and Sterling Court.
The fire was first reported around 2 p.m. east of the 5 Freeway and northeast of the Wayside Canyon area in Castaic. It was named the North Fire.
The blaze was initially described as about 1 acre burning uphill in light to medium fuels.
The flames were burning near a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shooting range that stores live weapons and ammunition. Firefighters were advised to hold back for their own safety.
RELATED | What to prepare in case of a wildfire evacuation
Within minutes the fire was estimated at 4-10 acres and then spread to 30 acres. By 4 p.m. it was estimated to have spread to 90 acres and then hit 200 acres by 5:30 p.m.
Fixed wing aircraft, air tankers and helicopters were being used to battle the flames, along with ground crews.
No injuries were reported.