SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --A teacher at Castaic Middle School who was reported missing earlier this week has been found, authorities announced Saturday.
Reuben Charles "Ben" Sherr, 44, had last been seen Monday afternoon on the campus, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The eighth-grade math teacher had arrived at the school to prepare his classroom for the start of the academic year. But when he did not show up on Tuesday or Wednesday, school officials filed a missing person's report.
"A big thank you to the community for finding him," the Sheriff's Department said in a statement but did not provide additional details.
