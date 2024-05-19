Los Angeles DA says too late for charges in 2016 assault allegedly involving Diddy

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says time has expired to file charges on a disturbing assault caught on video allegedly involving music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The video, newly made public, is believed to depict a 2016 incident in which Combs, wearing only a towel, assaults his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a Century City hotel.

DA George Gascón's office says if the incident did indeed happen in 2016, it would be too late to file criminal charges.

"We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles," the DA's office said. "We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch."

"If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted. As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services."

CNN, which first obtained the video, said the footage was taken in March 2016 at the then-InterContinental Hotel in Century City.

It shows a woman, reportedly Ventura, waiting for a hotel elevator while a man believed to be Combs runs down the hallway while wearing only a towel. He punches her, throws her to the ground and kicks her twice, then drags her back down the hallway.

The video appears to match allegations in a lawsuit later filed by Ventura against Diddy. The suit, which contained other allegations of sexual assault and physical abuse, was settled soon after it was filed.

Diddy has previously denied her allegations, suggesting she was looking for money. He has not publicly responded to the new release of the video.

Earlier this year, federal agents raided Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation.