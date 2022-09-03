1 dead, another hospitalized after sunken vessel reported off Catalina Island, officials say

One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a sunken vessel was reported off Catalina Island early Saturday morning, officials said.

The call came in just after 4 a.m., and four people were reported to be on board, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Search crews rescued two people with no injuries, but another was found dead and a fourth person was transported to a nearby hospital, according to Lifeguard Captain AJ Lester. The ages of the patients were not disclosed and it's unclear if any children were on board.

It's also unclear what caused the boat, described as a 50-foot power vessel, to sink.

