Catalytic converter thefts prompt measure backed by LA County DA Gascon, LAPD Chief Moore

The proposal would require auto dealers to engrave the vehicle ID number on the devices on new vehicles.
EMBED <>More Videos

LA leaders back measure aimed at reducing catalytic converter thefts

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and LAPD Chief Michel Moore are calling on state legislators to approve a measure aimed at reducing catalytic converter theft by requiring auto dealers to engrave the vehicle identification number on the devices on new vehicles and banning cash sales for used catalytic converters.

Gascón, who made a similar callout last October, noted that catalytic converter theft has been on the rise throughout the pandemic and noted that California is among the top five states in such crimes.

"These crimes are costly to consumers in both repairs and insurance costs. They also make us feel unsafe,'' he said. "The solution to this problem, interestingly enough, is very simple to a great extent. When a catalytic converter is stolen, it is untraceable. That means that those crimes cannot be solved unless someone is literally caught in the act -- something that is very difficult for the police to do.''

The measure, which is backed by state Sen. Thomas Umberg and Sen. Anthony Portantino, would ban auto dealers and retailers from selling new vehicles unless the vehicle's ID number has been engraved or etched onto the catalytic converter itself, and ban the cash sales of used catalytic converters by requiring recyclers to accept only traceable payment methods such as a credit card.

"We need to step up and give law enforcement the tools they need to track these parts and to put the folks who steal them behind bars,'' Portantino said Tuesday.

Umberg said he had participated over the weekend in etching numbers on catalytic converters in an effort that he said took him 40 seconds and would take a professional about 10 seconds, and said the measure seemed to be a "common sense solution'' to the rash of thefts.

Moore noted that one in five thefts from a vehicle in L.A. is a catalytic converter, noting that it has become a "very attractive market'' for thieves and a "difficult challenge'' for law enforcement officers.

Catalytic converters -- which are used to turn hazardous exhaust from a vehicle into less harmful gases -- are made of highly valuable metals such as platinum, rhodium and palladium and are worth up to $1,200 each, according to the district attorney's office.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countylos angelesauto theftauto industrycrimeautomotivelos angelesauto newscar theftlawspoliticscrime prevention
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO | LIVE
LA County to lift indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people Friday
Massive blaze rips through abandoned Downey asylum
Stocks tumble; oil, wheat prices soar after Ukraine attack
2 educators in Rialto failed to report sex assaults on campus, DA says
SoCal's Ukrainian communities reeling from Russian invasion
2 suspects shot by deputies in unincorporated Whittier, LASD says
Show More
How Russian invasion of Ukraine could impact SoCal economy
Is COVID-19 an endemic yet? ABC7 explains what it means
Activists critical of LA mayoral candidates' stance on policing
DOJ: Over 100 illegally-owned guns seized, 13 arrested in LA County
OC DA facing more controversy after video shows him using N-word
More TOP STORIES News