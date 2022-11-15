Suspected catalytic converter thief killed after being crushed by car, Merced police say

The car had been lifted by a jack, but at some point, the vehicle came down on top of the suspect.

MERCED, Calif. -- A man was killed after a car fell on top of him while he was trying to steal the vehicle's catalytic converter, Merced police said.

The incident happened early Monday morning at an apartment complex on Alexander Avenue near G Street.

A resident called 911 after authorities say he interrupted the theft in progress.

First responders worked to get the man out from underneath the vehicle and tried to save him, but he died from his injuries.

Merced police found several tools tied to stealing catalytic converters underneath the car.

The man who died has not yet been identified.

