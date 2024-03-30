Lawndale catalytic converter theft caught on camera - but thieves get away

The victim yelled at the two thieves as they were under his car, but they continued taking out his catalytic converter and got away.

LAWNDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A victim of a catalytic converter theft caught the bad guys on camera - but couldn't stop them.

The theft happened Thursday in Lawndale.

The man says he heard noises outside his apartment, went out and yelled at the two men, but they kept doing what they were doing.

Within five minutes, his converter was gone and so were they.

He filed a report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who tell Eyewitness News they've seen an increase in such thefts lately.

So far, no arrests on this one.