WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Lawndale catalytic converter theft caught on camera - but thieves get away

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Saturday, March 30, 2024 4:47AM
Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Lawndale
The victim yelled at the two thieves as they were under his car, but they continued taking out his catalytic converter and got away.

LAWNDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A victim of a catalytic converter theft caught the bad guys on camera - but couldn't stop them.

The theft happened Thursday in Lawndale.

The man says he heard noises outside his apartment, went out and yelled at the two men, but they kept doing what they were doing.

Within five minutes, his converter was gone and so were they.

He filed a report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who tell Eyewitness News they've seen an increase in such thefts lately.

So far, no arrests on this one.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW