LAPD hosts catalytic converter etching event to combat skyrocketing thefts across city

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department hosted an event Saturday to combat the skyrocketing number of catalytic converter thefts.The Newton Community Police Station offered free catalytic converter etching.The goal of this practice is to deter thieves from stealing the converters in the first place. Having the car's vehicle identification number etched onto the converter makes it easier to prosecute anyone caught.Christopher Gomez decided to get the etching done after someone stole his neighbor's catalytic converter."On the first car they had, they actually stole their catalytic converter," Gomez said. "Then the second catalytic, they got it etched, so it kind of helped preventing. Once they're under, they can see that it's marked, and it'll make them think about it twice."Thieves are after the precious metals inside catalytic converters worth a high price on the black market.The etching process only takes a few minutes. Some also get their car windows marked.The LAPD is planning more of these events at stations across the city.