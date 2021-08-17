Car owner shot man he believed was stealing his catalytic converter, Houston police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Homeowner opens fire on man he says tried to steal catalytic converter

HOUSTON -- A car owner shot a man he believed was trying to steal his catalytic converter, Houston police said.

It happened around 5 a.m. Saturday off of Spruce Forest on the northwest side.

According to police, the car's owner came outside and found thieves trying to steal his catalytic converter. He confronted them, shooting multiple times. One of the thieves was hit.

Neighbors told our sister station ABC13 that one of the men came at the owner with a drill and that's why he opened fire.

One suspect is in the hospital, and the second person is in custody.

There's no word if charges will be filed.

This is just the latest incident in a rise of catalytic converter thefts. In 2018, there were just 85 reports in Houston.

But the number has grown significantly. Now, there's more than 2,200 reports as of June of this year.

MORE | Tips to prevent thieves from stealing your catalytic converter
EMBED More News Videos

Deputies in the Santa Clarita Valley recently recovered 250 stolen catalytic converters. They say thefts of the device were up 400% in 2020. Here's what you can do to prevent yours from being stolen.



MORE | Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in LA, police say. Here's why
EMBED More News Videos

Stolen catalytic converters can get thieves a couple of hundred dollars. But for victims, it can cost thousands to repair their vehicles. It's a crime that's surging right now, and here's why.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasauto thefttheftcarsshootingautomotivecar theftu.s. & worldman shot
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LAUSD COVID testing spots 3,600+ positive cases ahead of school year
LASD seeks help from public after woman heard screaming for help
What is happening in Afghanistan? Here's what you need to know
New Zealand to enter lockdown after single COVID case found
Governor Newsom welcomes Afghan refugees to CA
SoCal water board to consider declaring water supply alert
LAUSD hoping for smoother return to campus after delays on first day
Show More
Raiders to require fans to show vaccine proof at home games
LAPD releases photos of stabbing suspect at vaccine protest
US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months: Sources
CA orders hospitals to accept patients from areas with low ICU space
Selma Blair says she's in remission from multiple sclerosis
More TOP STORIES News