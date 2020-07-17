Religion & Spirituality

Catholic church-goers attend outdoor 'mass on the grass' after indoor services shut down again

Some Catholic churches offer an outdoor 'mass on the grass' to help worshipers keep the faith during the Covid-19 pandemic.
By
WOODLAND HILLS (KABC) -- Outdoor mass is today's reality for many Catholics in Southern California. The archdiocese of Los Angeles announced this week it would have no more indoor masses until further notice.

In Woodland Hills, it's called mass in the grass at Saint Mel's. Church services continue here despite the Governor's new restrictions put in place because of the Coronavirus.

"Mass is such an important part of our faith," said Pastor Steve Davoren of Saint Mel's.

A crowd of close to 40 made it out for this Friday mass. And some admit while they are grateful for it, they think the governor went too far in banning services indoors.

"I'm not a big fan. Everyone has a job to do but I'm not a fan," said worshiper Donna Coughlin.

"It goes way too far," said worshiper Dennis Mccaustlend.

While not everyone is happy with the Governor most worshippers here say can deal with this at least until it gets too hot.

"It's wonderful. It's close to nature. It's a wonderful thing," said worshiper Chris Seitz.

Indoors or outdoors, the prayers are the same; many hoping for a cure from the Coronavirus and a return to a time when brotherly love doesn't have to be practiced six feet apart.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitywoodland hillscoronavirus californiacatholic churchcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom announces which CA school districts can reopen this fall
Tamar Braxton hospitalized after possible suicide attempt
SoCal cities shut down streets to accommodate outdoor dining
LA man charged with receiving $8 million in COVID-19 scam
Here's why LA County is seeing an increase in COVID cases, but decline in deaths
Former Dodger Micah Johnson now a professional artist
FBI to review evidence in fatal shooting of Andres Guardado
Show More
Ventura County bars, wineries allowed to reopen for outdoor service
Dodger players speak out against racial injustice
SoCal deputy helps struggling family that missed bus
West Covina police chief, 3 other staffers test positive for COVID-19
Workplace outbreaks leading to COVID-19 surge in LA, health officials say
More TOP STORIES News