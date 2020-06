Caught on camera: 1 person arrested after deadly street race in Los Angeles

On June 19 a horrific collision occurred in the area of San Vicente & Fairfax due to street racing.



One driver died at scene after being ejected from his car. The other driver fled—thorough investigative work by @LAPDWestTraffic led to his arrest.



Racing is not worth your life. pic.twitter.com/JicfLq0U6R — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 26, 2020

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A shocking reminder about the dangers of street racing was recently caught on a security camera in Los Angeles.The video, posted on the Los Angeles Police Department's Twitter page shows a violent crash that occurred on June 19 at San Vicente Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in the mid-Wilshire District.One driver was tossed out of the car and died. The other got away, but was later arrested.The LAPD says its a vivid reminder that "racing is not worth your life."