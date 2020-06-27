Caught on camera: 1 person arrested after deadly street race in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A shocking reminder about the dangers of street racing was recently caught on a security camera in Los Angeles.

The video, posted on the Los Angeles Police Department's Twitter page shows a violent crash that occurred on June 19 at San Vicente Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in the mid-Wilshire District.



One driver was tossed out of the car and died. The other got away, but was later arrested.

The LAPD says its a vivid reminder that "racing is not worth your life."
