Caught on camera: Truck rams through gas station

By ABC7.com staff
ORTONVILLE, Mich. (KABC) -- Surveillance video from a Michigan gas station shows a speeding truck ram right through the front doors, with people standing just feet away.

Inside the store, the wreck left a complete mess. Video shows the driver, later identified as William Edmonds, 24, take a spill as he rips off his license plate.

He then walks out like nothing happened.

Hours later, police arrested him at home.

An employee says he is a regular at the gas station.

Police say he told them he just got new tires and wanted to speed around the pumps when he lost control.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michigangas stationcar into buildingcrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IE officer fired after bodycam video shows deadly shooting
Tick Fire ravages SoCal, some evac orders lifted
2 horses killed, 2 riders critical after Lake View Terrace crash
CALIFORNIA FIRE MAP: Active fire reports, perimeters for SoCal fires
Poll: 59% say cost of living in SoCal is "unbearable"
TICK FIRE EVACUATION MAP: Mandatory orders, road closures
Geyserville evacuees brace for worst from Kincade Fire; new evacuations for Healdsburg, Windsor
Show More
Where to drop off unused prescription drugs
LA health officials warn of possible measles exposure at CVS, Ralphs
35th horse dies at Santa Anita since December
Possible Tick Fire origin point under investigation
Army hero's remains returned to SoCal nearly 70 years after he went missing
More TOP STORIES News