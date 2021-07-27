Health & Fitness

5 SoCal counties impacted by new CDC mask guideline

EMBED <>More Videos

CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of US

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New CDC guidelines recommending people wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, in regions facing high COVID-19 rates likely would affect most of Southern California.

The CDC says the new guidelines should apply to areas experiencing "high" or "substantial" COVID-19 transmission.

In Southern California, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties are all currently listed by the CDC as having "high" transmission rates.

The other SoCal counties - San Bernardino, Kern, Imperial, Ventura, Santa Barbara - are listed just one step lower as having "substantial" transmission.

Only San Luis Obispo County is listed as having only "moderate" transmission.

Los Angeles County has already made the change, well ahead of the CDC update. The county implemented a mask-wearing mandate in indoor public settings for everyone earlier this month, citing spiking cases attributed to spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19.

LA County mask mandate goes into effect as COVID infections increase
EMBED More News Videos

A new face-covering mandate went into effect in Los Angeles County late Saturday night amid a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic that has seen local case rates and hospitalizations skyrocket.



Ventura County earlier this month "strongly recommended" similar rules, asking all community members to wear masks while indoors with other members of the public, regardless of vaccination status.
A San Bernardino County spokesperson said the county has no plans at this time to enact any new local health orders.

A Riverside County health department spokesperson said the county is reviewing the new guidelines and waiting for further recommendations from state officials.

ABC7 has also reached out to Orange County and is awaiting a response.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced the change Tuesday, saying the Delta variant "behaves uniquely different from past strains of the virus that cause COVID-19."

She called rapid spread of the COVID variant "worrisome," and said its behavior "warrants an update to our recommendations."

Mask-wearing has remained a requirement indoors across California for unvaccinated people. However, enforcement of the requirement was based largely on the honor system, making it uncertain if unvaccinated residents were abiding by the rule.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countysouthern californiariverside countysan bernardino countyventura countyorange countyface maskcdccoronavirus californiacovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of US
Ed Buck found guilty in West Hollywood meth overdose case
1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Corona movie theater
Arrest made in fatal shooting of Rite Aid clerk in Glassell Park
CSU to require all students, staff to get COVID-19 vaccine
OC congresswoman introduces Kobe Bryant Day resolution
Walmart will cover 100% of college tuition for its workers
Show More
Bay Area teen attacked by crocodile while vacationing in Mexico
Video: Dog thrown from truck in West Hills crash
OC restaurant requires customers to prove they are not vaccinated
Simone Biles explains why she 'took a step back' from team finals
'This is how I'm going to die': Officers tell Jan. 6 stories
More TOP STORIES News