Coronavirus Los Angeles

LA health care workers feeling frontline fatigue as COVID-19 cases spike

Cedars-Sinai will be one of the first hospitals in California to receive the COVID-19 vaccine - and it can't come quickly enough.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in California are growing exponentially and ICU beds are quickly filling up.

While a vaccine appears to be on the horizon, for health care workers trying to save lives at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, they are experiencing growing fatigue as cases skyrocket.

Dr. Sam Torbati is the head of the emergency department at Cedars-Sinai. He says ICU bed capacity is already over 100%.

They are trying to add more space, but the hardest part is getting the specialized staff needed to handle ICU patients.

RELATED: SoCal hospitals preparing to receive, distribute COVID-19 vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

Following the FDA saying it intends to grant emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, hospitals across the country -- including in Southern California -- prepare to receive the first round of doses amid a worsening health crisis.



"There's a lot of fatigue, absolutely. Health care workers, we get it, we have to fight. This is a battle. We have our call to battle again. This is another stage in the war against this disease," Torbati says.

Torbati says they are seeing more patients and hospitalizations now than during the first wave.

They are also seeing an increase in patients from long-term care facilities.

"Those are frail patients, typically older, typically with underlying medical conditions and when they get COVID-19, they don't just get minor illnesses - they get severe illness," Torbati says.

There is hope. The first vaccine from Pfizer is on its way. Cedars-Sinai has the specialized refrigeration equipment needed to store the vaccine. It will be one of the first hospitals in California to receive it.

"With a vaccine around the corner, that's giving us a real sense of hope and for health care providers, knowing that there's things we can do for patients, that gives us energy," Torbati says. "That gives us passion."

Torbarti says even as we see a better future we have to remember to stay safe now.

"Everyone at this point knows what to do, just follow the best practices and hang in there for another few months until we get through this together," Torbati says.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angeles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
LA County again reports record-setting number of COVID cases
LA County rolls out plan for COVID vaccine distribution
SoCal hospitals preparing to receive, distribute COVID-19 vaccine
LASD relaxes parking enforcement again amid stay-at-home order
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA breaks 3 coronavirus records in 1 day
OC's emergency medical system 'is now in crisis,' official says
LA County again reports record-setting number of COVID cases
Barricaded suspect jumps from 2nd-floor window in OC
'Angel Tree' at Long Beach coffee shop supports local veterans
Why does Santa Ana have highest concentration of new COVID cases in OC?
Details emerge about Lancaster father accused of decapitating his 2 kids
Show More
Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit to overturn Biden victory
SoCal synagogue creates drive-thru experience to celebrate Hanukkah amid pandemic
DMV announces suspension of behind-the-wheel driving tests
LASD vehicle fatally strikes woman lying in street in South LA
SoCal hospitals preparing to receive, distribute COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News