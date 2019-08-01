Cedars-Sinai official charged with possession of child pornography, Los Angeles County D.A.'s office announces

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 59-year-old official at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles has been charged with distribution and possession of child pornography, prosecutors announced Wednesday.Guido Germano was charged with one felony count each of distribution of obscene matter and possession of child or youth pornography, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.Germano, the director of artificial intelligence medicine at Cedars-Sinai, is expected to be arraigned Thursday.The Santa Monica resident is accused of distributing child pornography videos using peer-to-peer software and downloading them onto his home computer, said Deputy District Attorney Angela Brunson of the D.A.'s Cyber Crime Division.According to prosecutors, Germano was arrested June 19 and released on bond. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum possible sentence of three years and eight months in state prison.