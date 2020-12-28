Business

Ceiling fans recalled after reports that blades became detached during use, hitting people and damaging property

About 182,000 ceiling fans sold at Home Depot are being recalled after customers reported that the blades became detached while the fan was in use.

The distributor, King of Fans, received 47 reports of the blade detaching from the fan, including two reports of the fan blade hitting a person and four reports of the blade causing property damage.

The Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan was exclusively sold out Home Depot from April 2020 through October 2020 for about $150.

People who purchased the fan should immediately stop using it and follow the instructions here.
