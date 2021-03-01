Celebrate Women's History Month with ABC7

Yanghee Paik and Chelsea Von Chaz

Norma Basida

Susan Burton

Women constructing the new Los Angeles 6th Street Bridge

Dr. Gloria Montiel

Our America: Women Foward

This March, ABC7 presents "Our America: Women Forward," celebrating women across this country through stories of their perseverance, resilience, triumph, hope, achievement, strength and power. We will break down the disparities that challenge progress and the systemic sexism at the root of it all. You'll meet mothers, daughters, sisters and friends; innovators, teachers, gamechangers, power players, explorers, athletes and everyday heroes.The special week of Eyewitness News coverage kicks off on International Women's Day, March 8 :These two women of color formed a beautiful collaboration in efforts to eradicate period poverty, an issue that homeless and underprivileged women have been facing for years.After surviving sexual abuse as a young girl and escaping human traffickers as a teen, she discovered running as a way to cope. Norma qualified for the Boston Marathon on her first try and went on to set the Guinness record for the world's longest triathlon, a record previously held by a man. Bastidas is now an inspiration for women everywhere.After serving six prison sentences, Susan Burton was able to turn her life around. She got a home, and in 1998 she decided to share it...and hasn't stopped opening her doors to help woman start new lives and make better choices once released from prison.We'll introduce you to the more-than-a-dozen women on the crew helping to rebuild the landmark 6th Street Bridge.The daughter of undocumented immigrants who settled in Santa Ana from Mexico when she was only 8 years old, Gloria Montiel knew she wanted to attend Harvard University since elementary school...and her dream came true. Her story touches on the undocumented experience millions face in America."Our America: Women Foward" is a one-hour documentary celebrating all the things women are and do for their loved ones, jobs, communities, and country to build a better world and future. We'll highlight extraordinary women using their talents to move women and girls forward.Here is a list of non-profits and organizations that focus on women's issues:The work of the ACLU is centered around the First Amendment, equal protection, due process, privacy and representing groups and individuals that continue to struggle for civil libertiesThe Alliance for Women in Media is an organization for women, by women. We are committed to supporting women across all media segments, to expand networks, educate and celebrate accomplishments.There's a Find a Job section as well as a virtual resource room where you can learn more about job training, interviews, resumes, etc.AAWA seeks to create opportunities for mutual learning & nurturing, mentor relationships, career & leadership development, personal & group support, and engagement in community services.The Association of Black Women Physicians empowers African-American women to lead in health and wellness for ourselves and the community through premiere educational programs and philanthropic outreach.Black Women Leaders of Los Angles is a trusted and respected coalition of non-profit and for-profit Black women owners, CEOs, Executive Directors and senior leaders committed to the health, wellness, safety, empowerment and education of Black women, children and families. We do the critical work to empower Black women leaders with a seat at the table and equity in voice, impact and funding.The mission of California Women's Law Center is to create a more just and equitable society by breaking down barriers and advancing the potential of women and girls through TRANSFORMATIVE LITIGATION, POLICY ADVOCACY AND EDUCATION.Covenant House California (CHC) is a non-profit youth homeless shelter that provides sanctuary and support for homeless and trafficked youth, ages 18-24. We believe that no young person deserves to be homeless; that every young person in California deserves shelter, food, clothing, education ... and most importantly, to be loved. Now serving over 4,700 youth a year, CHC provides a full continuum of services to meet the physical, emotional, educational, vocational, and spiritual well-being of young people, in order to provide them with the best chance for success in independence.The Downtown Women's Center offers several programs to help unhoused women end the cycle of homelessness. They include workshops, training, and help overcoming challenges and barriers to getting jobs.HOPE is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that has focused on empowering our communities through advocacy, Latina leadership training, and increasing knowledge on the contributions Latinas have made to advance the status of women for the past 30 years.LA Rise is a regional initiative for Social Enterprise - not focused solely on women, but lots of good programs that women can take part in: like on the job training, help getting placed in permanent jobs, and matching employers with candidates, etc.The Los Angeles LGBT Center is building a world where LGBT people thrive as healthy, equal, and complete members of society.Local March of Dimes-funded programs address critical health needs of Black moms and babies.MOMS Orange County programs are aimed at disrupting the combined dynamics of poverty, lack of health insurance, and barriers to care. These dynamics often lead to impaired maternal and infant health at birth. Many local women are at higher risk for gestational diabetes, maternal depression and pre-term labor, increasing the likelihood of delivering a sick baby with medical complications and contributing to delayed cognitive development.The National Council of Negro Women is an "organization of organizations" (comprised of 300 campus and community-based sections and 32 national women's organizations) that enlightens, inspires and connects more than 2,000,000 women and men. Its mission is to lead, advocate for, and empower women of African descent, their families and communities. NCNW promotes education with a special focus on science, technology, engineering and math; encourages entrepreneurship, financial literacy and economic stability; educates women about good health and HIV/AIDS; promotes civic engagement and advocates for sound public policy and social justice.The National Women's Law Center fights for gender justice-in the courts, in public policy, and in our society-working across the issues that are central to the lives of women and girls. We use the law in all its forms to change culture and drive solutions to the gender inequity that shapes our society and to break down the barriers that harm all of us-especially women of color, LGBTQ people, and low-income women and families. For nearly 60 years, we have been on the leading edge of every major legal and policy victory for women.Established in 1971 by pioneering feminist activists, Peace Over Violence is a sexual and domestic violence, intimate partner stalking, child abuse and youth violence prevention center headquartered in Los Angeles. POV is committed to social service, social change and social justice. POV's innovative and comprehensive programs include Emergency, Intervention, Prevention, Education and Advocacy services and are offered in Los Angeles and the 22 cities within the West San Gabriel Valley.The Strong Hearted Native Women's Coalition, Inc. is a non-profit, nongovernmental tribal coalition that was founded in 2005 to bring awareness against Sexual Assault & Domestic Violence in Indian Country. Assisting in the essential change needed to reduce Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault for improving systemic and community responses to Native American women, their families, and their community.The community resource directory is intended to help you locate health, wellness, and social services of interest within Los Angeles County. The organizations listed provide various community based services, resources, and programs such as support groups and counseling, education, primary care and women's health services. The information presented in this website is not intended as a substitute for medical care.To improve the health of people and communities through accessible, quality care and provide quality primary health care to people in need. The Clinic continues to expand to best meet our community's needs with an innovative, integrated approach that addresses the unique combination of clinical and social factors that impact our patients' health. We offer primary and specialty care, behavioral health services, dental care, vision care and more-often all in one visit.Volunteers of America is a non-profit human services organization committed to serving people in need, strengthening families, and building communities. They provide recovery programs for women, services for female veterans and supportive services for young women.Women in Film advocates for and advances the careers of women worming in the screen industries to achieve parity and transform culture.Founded in 1894, the YWCA Greater Los Angeles (YWCA GLA) is a women's membership movement built on the mission of eliminating racism and empowering women. We touch over 100,000 individuals annually through various programs that include affordable child-care, after-school youth programs, economic empowerment, job training and housing, and sexual assault crisis services.