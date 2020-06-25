1 person killed in double shooting at Santa Ana cemetery

One person was killed and another hospitalized in a shooting at a cemetery in Santa Ana, officials say.
By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and another hospitalized in a shooting at a cemetery in Santa Ana, officials say.

The double shooting was reported at Santa Ana Cemetery around 6:30 p.m. Initially, Santa Ana police incorrectly stated the shooting happened at Fairhaven Memorial Park.

One person was dead and another was transported to a hospital. That second victim is expected to survive.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.
