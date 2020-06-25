1 person killed in double shooting at Santa Ana cemetery

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and another hospitalized in a shooting at a cemetery in Santa Ana, officials say.The double shooting was reported at Fairhaven Memorial Park in Santa Ana around 6:30 p.m.One person was dead and another was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.