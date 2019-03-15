Century City mall: LAPD respond to report of man with gun, suspicious package

CENTURY CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police responded to a report of a man with a gun at the Westfield Century City mall on Friday. At least one store has been placed on lockdown.

Investigators said there were no injuries reported. In addition to the report of an armed man, police said they were also investigating a suspicions package at the mall.


Nearby Beverly Hills High School was placed on lockdown as a precaution due to incident, the Beverly Hills Police Department said.

Police set up a perimeter around the mall and shut down Santa Monica Boulevard due to the investigation.




DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
