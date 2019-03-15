Century City mall: LAPD respond to report of man with gun, suspicious package

The #WestfieldCenturyCitymall evacuated after a report of a man with a gun! #LAPD is going through the mall now. No reports of shots fired or injuries . More @ABC7 at 3. pic.twitter.com/zDMnkOsEs2 — Sid Garcia (@abc7sid) March 15, 2019

LAPD West LA Division is responding to calls of an “Active Shooter” at the Century City Mall. We have officers on scene who are clearing the location, but at this time we have NO evidence of a shooting or victims. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 15, 2019

CENTURY CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police responded to a report of a man with a gun at the Westfield Century City mall on Friday. At least one store has been placed on lockdown.Investigators said there were no injuries reported. In addition to the report of an armed man, police said they were also investigating a suspicions package at the mall.Nearby Beverly Hills High School was placed on lockdown as a precaution due to incident, the Beverly Hills Police Department said.Police set up a perimeter around the mall and shut down Santa Monica Boulevard due to the investigation.