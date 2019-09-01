Cessna goes off runway during takeoff, slams into fence at the San Gabriel Valley Airport in El Monte

By ABC7.com staff
A plane crashed to the ground and two people inside escape with their lives in El Monte Saturday.

The twin-engine Cessna crashed at the San Gabriel Valley Airport in El Monte shortly after 11 a.m. Los Angeles County Fire says the plane went off the runway during takeoff and slammed into a fence at the end of the runway.

The pilot and one passenger were aboard. Paramedics took both to the hospital with only minor injuries.
