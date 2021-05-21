Education

SoCal student goes from sleeping in truck to becoming class speaker at college graduation

By
EMBED <>More Videos

SoCal student defies odds, graduates college despite being homeless

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- From sleeping in his truck to becoming class speaker at his college graduation, a Chaffey College graduate is hoping his story can inspire others to overcome the odds and chase their dreams.

Even during his darkest days in the cold - thirsty and scared - David Leon stayed in school and just earned his associate's degree in business administration at the Rancho Cucamonga community college.

In his speech to his fellow graduates, the 25-year-old sent a message of determination of optimism to keep moving forward - despite having the odds stacked against him during a global pandemic.

Leon says his family had to leave their home in Upland for the High Desert several years ago. But he vowed to stay behind and finish community college.

Student who was formerly homeless and in foster care graduates with doctorate degree
EMBED More News Videos

This week Mich Hamlin will be graduating from USC with a doctorate degree and will become a physical therapist.



"I just had the decision to live in my truck and, you know, struggle it out as a college student," he said.

Now, Leon plans to get his bachelor's degree in business administration from either San Diego or Long Beach State, both of which he has been accepted to.

He credits his family for his perseverance.

"I just looked at my past generations and I (saw) great men, including my father who worked very hard to keep me housed as child, and I just had to continue forward being a great man as best I can."

Leon lost his father in March but he believes is dad smiles on him from heaven.

"My dad would say 'You could be the President of the United States one day' and I've had that since I was little so I could see myself doing something like that," he said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationrancho cucamongasan bernardino countyhomelesscollegecollege studentfeel good
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
More TOP STORIES News