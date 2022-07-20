Chanel store burglarized in Beverly Grove smash-and-grab; suspects slam van into front window

BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A group of at least 8 suspects burglarized a Chanel store in Beverly Grove early Wednesday morning, authorities said.The crime was reported about 4:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Robertson Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Investigators said the suspects pulled up to the boutique in three vehicles, including a white cargo van. Surveillance video shows the van smashing into the store's floor-to-ceiling front window.Witnesses told police that the thieves took items from the window display before fleeing the scene.Details about the stolen merchandise and its estimated value were not immediately released.Descriptions of the suspects were not available.