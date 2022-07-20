Chanel store burglarized in Beverly Grove smash-and-grab; suspects slam van into front window

EMBED <>More Videos

Chanel store burglarized in Beverly Grove smash-and-grab

BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A group of at least 8 suspects burglarized a Chanel store in Beverly Grove early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The crime was reported about 4:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Robertson Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators said the suspects pulled up to the boutique in three vehicles, including a white cargo van. Surveillance video shows the van smashing into the store's floor-to-ceiling front window.

Witnesses told police that the thieves took items from the window display before fleeing the scene.

Details about the stolen merchandise and its estimated value were not immediately released.

Descriptions of the suspects were not available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beverly grovelos angeleslos angeles countyskin carerobberyperfume shoppingfashionjewelry theftsmash and grabjewelry
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman wakes up from 2-year coma and identifies brother as her attacker
SoCal family experiences travel nightmare flying home from Europe
Delta flight loses 2 tires on landing at LAX
6 Turpin siblings file lawsuit alleging 'severe abuse' in foster care
Cars underwater after apparent water main break in Hollywood
Family demands Sesame Place do more amid racism claims
Police officer suspended after handcuffing EMT at hospital
Show More
Alleged killer of Pomona SWAT officer claims he feared for his life
Ukraine First Lady Olena Zelenska addresses Congress
San Bernardino police chief addresses deadly officer-involved shooting
Biden to announce new actions on climate change
7-Eleven crime spree suspects tried buying more ammunition: Attorney
More TOP STORIES News