Island Packers Cruises has been shuttling visitors to the Channel Islands national park for decades.

If you're visiting Channel Islands, family-run Island Packers has been the go-to guide

CHANNEL ISLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- Channel Islands National Park, known as the Galapagos of North America, was recently named one of the 10 best national parks in the country.

If you plan to visit this remote spot off the coast of Ventura, then you'll probably be taking a boat ride with Island Packers Cruises.

This family-run business has been shuttling visitors to and from the Islands since 1968.

