Shooting near Chapman University campus leads to police standoff at Orange home

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A shooting occurred Sunday morning just south of Chapman University in Orange, leading to a standoff between a suspect and police at a home located near the campus, officials said.In an alert issued shortly before 10 a.m., the university said Orange Police Department officers were at the scene of the barricade situation near the intersection of Glassell Street and Maple Avenue, where the shooter was "contained."No injuries were immediately reported."According to all reports, there does not appear to be any Chapman affiliation," a subsequent alert said. "The campus is not directly impacted."The public was urged to avoid the area as the standoff continued.