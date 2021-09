ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are increasing patrols at Chapman University in Orange as they investigate a reported sexual assault on campus.The attack reportedly took place early Friday morning in the lower courtyard of Henley Hall, and was allegedly carried out by a man in a skeleton mask that had been apparently hiding in some bushes.The victim fought back and the man ran away.The alleged attacker is described as about 6 feet tall with a thin build who was wearing all black clothing and the skeleton mask.Police are now looking at surveillance video in the area to aid their investigation.