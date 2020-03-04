Chapman University prospective students may opt out of submitting SAT, ACT scores

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Chapman University is giving prospective students a choice when it comes to their SAT and ACT scores.The university will allow students to opt out from submitting their scores as part of the application process.After studying its own students for two years, Chapman says a grade point average is a better predictor of how a student will do at the university, than the scores from a one day test."Indeed, the scores proved to be such weak predictors that giving them equal weight to GPA ended up creating an inaccurate devaluation of high school grades, which reveal much more about students' commitment to genuine learning," Chapman University President Daniele C. Struppa said.The new policy takes effect for fall 2021 applicants.