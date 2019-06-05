Valencia preschool ex-staffer facing misdemeanor over Snapchat photo of girl's exposed buttocks

VALENCIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A former employee of a Valencia preschool is facing a misdemeanor charge for allegedly posting a picture on social media of a 2-year-old girl's exposed buttocks.

The employee allegedly took a picture of the girl's exposed buttocks while she was napping and posted it on Snapchat with the caption "This girl is ready for a three-day weekend," according to the attorney for the girl's mother.

The incident was alleged to have happened on Aug. 31, 2018 at Sunshine Learning Center in Valencia. Deputies investigated and submitted their findings for a potential case to the District Attorney's Office in October 2018.

The girl's mother and attorney held a press conference to discuss the incident in February 2019 and announce a lawsuit against the preschool. The girl's mother at the time said her daughter was traumatized and had to go through therapy.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office told Eyewitness News a misdemeanor charge of unauthorized invasion of privacy against a minor has been filed. No arraignment date has been set yet.

When sheriff's deputies investigated the incident, they say they interviewed the employee and she admitted to taking the image.

Investigators at the time said they were unable to recover the original Snapchat video, as the platform's videos delete automatically and are not stored by the company.

A spokesperson for the preschool at the time said the employee who posted the video was fired.
