During an argument in the stands at SoFi Stadium, a Chargers fan repeatedly punched and pushed down a Raiders fan.

Video shows fight in stands at SoFi Stadium between fans of Chargers, Raiders

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The rivalry between the Chargers and Raiders always ignites passion in fans, and sometimes things can go a little too far.

Video during Sunday's game at SoFi Stadium showed two fans getting into an altercation in which one was punched and pushed down onto the concrete steps.

It's not known what sparked the encounter, but the two fans were apparently arguing in each other's faces and then the man in the Chargers jersey punched the Raiders fan several times and knocked him down onto the concrete steps in the stands.

Another person stepped in to stop the fight.

The man in the Raiders jersey stood up and continued watching the game and did not appear at that time to be seriously injured.

No word if security was called or charges were filed.

The Chargers won the battle on the field, 24-17.