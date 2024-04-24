Suspect in shooting of LASD deputy in West Covina could face life in prison if convicted

A man was arrested in the shooting of a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in West Covina.

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- Charges have been filed against the suspect accused of shooting a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in the back - and he could face life in prison if convicted, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday.

Suspect Raymundo Duran, 47, of Covina has been charged with one count of attempted murder of a peace officer; one count of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer; and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm

Duran, who was initially arrested for a DUI in San Diego County hours after the shooting, remains in custody there as the paperwork is filed to bring him back to Los Angeles. The DA's office is recommending he be held without bail.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report on this incident.

Investigators allege that Duran pulled up to Deputy Samuel Aispuro on Monday afternoon while he sat on his marked motorcycle at a light in West Covina, and opened fire, striking him once in the back. Aispuro was wearing a bulletproof vest and authorities believe it likely saved his life.

In announcing the arrest, Sheriff Robert Luna said Duran has an "very violent criminal history" and may be affiliated with a gang.

Deputy Samuel Aispuro, 43, was on his motorcycle waiting at the light when he was suddenly struck in the back by a single bullet, according to Luna.

Aispuro has been with the department for more than 19 years. He is married with two children, ages 4 and 2. He is based out of the Century station and was heading to a training session at the time he was shot.

After he was shot, Aispuro was able to radio for help and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, later listed as being in stable condition.

Eyewitness News obtained audio of the deputy's radio call for help.

"I've been shot. It hit the vest. Let me get my notes... The vehicle went westbound on the 10 Freeway from Barranca. Garvey and Barranca," the deputy said in the audio.

Luna said Wednesday that Aispuro is now out of the hospital.

"We are extremely relieved and grateful that Deputy Aispuro has been discharged from the hospital and is now on the road to recovery," Luna said. "The brazen actions of this career criminal have threatened public safety in our communities and underscores the urgent need to hold this coward fully accountable. Such incidents painfully remind us of the daily risks our deputies face when wearing the uniform and protecting our community."