Suspect in shooting of deputy in West Covina caught after DUI arrest in San Diego County

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving in San Diego County has been named the suspect in the shooting of a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in West Covina, officials said.

Raymundo Duran, 47, was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and a weapons possession charge and was booked into the San Diego County Sheriff's jail.

During a news conference on Tuesday, L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said based on statements Duran made to officers along with surveillance videos of the area of the shooting, witness statements, and a gun that was recovered during the arrest, detectives "strongly believe" he's the suspect in the shooting.

His car also matched the description of the one seen in West Covina.

Detectives traveled to talk to Duran and soon realized he was the man they were looking for.

"There was a lot of really good detective work, coordination and communication, and we started to connect all the dots," Luna said.

Duran remained behind bars in San Diego County. He was being held on more than $1 million bail for the gun possession and DUI charges.

There is no evidence of additional suspects.

Timeline of the shooting

The shooting was reported Monday around 2:45 p.m. near Barranca Street and North Garvey Avenue, an area that is just north of the 10 Freeway.

Deputy Samuel Aispuro, 43, was on his motorcycle waiting at the light when he was suddenly struck in the back by a single bullet, according to Luna. There was no indication of any interactions with the suspect.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy was hospitalized after being shot in the back while sitting on his motorcycle in West Covina Monday.

"He was sitting on a marked black and white police motorcycle in full uniform and he was shot in the back," Luna said.

The deputy was able to radio for help and he was rushed to a nearby hospital. Eyewitness News obtained audio of when the injured deputy called in his own emergency.

"I've been shot. It hit the vest. Let me get my notes... The vehicle went westbound on the 10 Freeway from Barranca. Garvey and Barranca," the deputy said in the audio.

The deputy was wearing body armor, which likely saved his life.

Who is Raymundo Duran?

According to Luna, based on the information gathered so far, Duran is from the Los Angeles County area. Luna said he has an extensive criminal history, one he described as "concerning and troubling."

"A very violent criminal history, and that will be part of ... the consideration, we're hoping, when we file this case because at the end of the day, this man was armed with a firearm," said Luna. "He had no business having a firearm in his possession with his criminal history."

Luna also told reporters Duran is gang-affiliated, but did not release further details.

A motive for the shooting also remains unknown.

"At the end of the day, we believe we have the suspect responsible for the shooting of our deputy in custody," said Luna.

What is the deputy's condition?

According to Luna, Aispuro was in stable condition and has since been released from the hospital.

"Physically, he does have some visible injuries, as you would expect when you take a round to your torso but still protected from the vest. Thank God he's ok," said Luna.

Aispuro has been with the department for more than 19 years. He is married with two children, ages 4 and 2. He is based out of the Century station and was heading to a training session at the time he was shot.