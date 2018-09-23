CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) --A brush fire in Castaic burned 3,380 acres and reached 20 percent containment by Sunday evening, fire officials said.
The so-called Charlie Fire erupted Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Charlie Canyon and Tapia Canyon roads. Helicopters and at least one airplane were deployed to the scene, where they doused the flames with water and fire retardant.
No injuries or structural damage have been reported.
#CharlieFire [update] near Charlie Canyon Rd and Tapia Canyon Rd, Castaic (Los Angeles County) per @LACOFD is now 3,380 acres & 10% contained. https://t.co/dBtGANogpA pic.twitter.com/GN0EvacgPp— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 23, 2018
As many as 50 homes on San Francisquito Canyon Road were evacuated. Authorities said Sunday they anticipated the road to be fully reopened by 6 a.m. Monday.
An evacuation center was opened at the Castaic Sports Complex, located at 31230 Castaic Road, and then closed by Sunday evening.
Firefighters attributed the blaze's rapid spread to rough terrain in the burn area.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.