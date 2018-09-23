Charlie Fire spreads to 3,380 acres in Castaic, remains 10 percent contained

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters battled a fast-moving brush fire in Castaic, which charred 3,000 acres and prompted evacuations.

By ABC7.com staff
CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) --
A brush fire in Castaic has burned 3,380 acres and remains 10 percent contained, Cal Fire announced Sunday morning.

The so-called Charlie Fire erupted Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Charlie Canyon and Tapia Canyon roads. Helicopters and at least one airplane were deployed to the scene, where they doused the flames with water and fire retardant.

No injuries or structural damage have been reported.

About 20 homes on San Francisquito Canyon Road were evacuated.

An evacuation center was opened at the Castaic Sports Complex, located at 31230 Castaic Road.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
brush firewildfirefirefighterslos angeles county fire departmentCastaicLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3D gun advocate accused of sex with minor is jailed in US
Redlands teacher arrested for allegedly setting fires on campus
$18M worth of cocaine found inside boxes of donated bananas
Beyonce, Jay Z entertain fans for 2-night show at Rose Bowl
Elmer, a kitten found in glue trap, up for adoption in Hawthorne
Suicide barriers cover span of iconic Pasadena bridge
WeHo holds 1st-ever bisexual pride event
Kavanaugh accuser tentatively agrees to testify Thursday
Show More
Cruisin' for a Cure shows off classic cars, fights prostate cancer
'Jeopardy!' gets 18 elite contestants to take part in All-Star Tournament
4 stabbed, 1 fatally, during altercation at Gardena barber shop
'Master herbalist' to face trial in Harbor Gateway boy's death
California to audit DMV amid hourslong wait times, outages
More News