Chase involving LA Port Police ends in standoff on 105 Freeway in Willowbrook; all lanes reopened

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (KABC) -- A police chase ended in a standoff on the 105 Freeway in Willowbrook on Wednesday morning, prompting the brief closure of all westbound lanes.The pursuit, involving the California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Port Police, came to a halt shortly after 10 a.m. on the freeway's left shoulder, near Wilmington Avenue.Heavily armed officers initially approached the white SUV before backing off. The driver later exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.The circumstances that prompted the chase were not immediately clear.The freeway was expected to be fully reopened shortly afterward.