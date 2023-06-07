A woman drove on shredded tires during a lengthy chase on the 5 Freeway through Orange and Los Angeles counties.

Woman drives on shredded tires during lengthy chase on 5 Freeway through OC, LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman drove on shredded tires during a lengthy chase on the 5 Freeway Tuesday evening through Orange and Los Angeles counties before authorities used a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect's SUV and arrest her.

After the pursuit ended, California Highway Patrol officers fired what appeared to be non-lethal rounds at the suspect's SUV during a brief standoff on the 5 in Sylmar.

Authorities approached the vehicle and pulled the driver out to arrest her.

Prior to the chase ending, the suspect drove over a spike strip, which damaged the SUV's tires and significantly slowed the vehicle.

AIR7 HD was over the pursuit around 7:40 p.m. while the suspect was on the 5 Freeway in Norwalk. The chase began in San Juan Capistrano.

