Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Chase bank at Plaza Di Northridge shopping center

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A bomb threat on Tuesday morning prompted the evacuation of a Chase bank branch at the Plaza Di Northridge shopping center, authorities said.

The threat was reported sometime before 10:30 a.m. at the bank near the intersection of Plummer Street and Shirley Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A spokesperson for the LAPD did not say how the agency became aware of the threat.

Officers responded to the scene and cordoned off the area of the parking lot where the bank building is located. At least two adjacent streets were also shut down.

Members of the LAPD bomb squad were en route to the location.

Video from AIR7 HD showed officers handcuffing a person and placing them in a patrol vehicle in a parking lot across the street from the bank, but whether the person in custody was connected to the nearby incident was unknown.

