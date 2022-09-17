High-speed chase of burglary suspects through the San Fernando Valley ends in crash

Burglary suspects led police on a high-speed chase through the San Fernando Valley Friday night.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Burglary suspects led police on a high-speed chase through the San Fernando Valley Friday night.

Burbank police says its officers initiated the chase after a suspect was witnessed leaving a home. At least three suspects were in the getaway vehicle.

AIR7 HD was over the chase around 9:30 p.m. as the suspects were fleeing on the 210 Freeway. At times, the suspect vehicle reached 100 mph.

The chase first began on the 5 Freeway in Burbank.

The California Highway Patrol later took over the pursuit as the driver transitioned onto the 2 Freeway.

The chase ended around 9:45 p.m. in Elysian Valley when the suspects' vehicle crashed into a tree, prompting the suspects to run out of the car and into a nearby neighborhood.

Authorities searched the neighborhood for the suspects.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.