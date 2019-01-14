Carjacking suspect in custody after leading deputies on chase across rain-slicked LA County roads

EMBED </>More Videos

A carjacking suspect was taken into custody after leading sheriff's deputies on a chase along rain-slicked streets Monday across Los Angeles County.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A carjacking suspect was taken into custody after leading sheriff's deputies on a chase along rain-slicked streets Monday across Los Angeles County.

Authorities said the suspect was reportedly involved in carjacking. The suspect was believed to be armed.

WATCH: Carjacking suspect nearly strikes deputies' vehicles during chase
EMBED More News Videos

A carjacking suspect squeeze past L.A. County sheriff's patrol vehicles, nearly swiping them during a dangerous chase along rain-slicked streets Monday.


Deputies chased the gray/silver Kia sedan along northbound Wilmington Avenue near 131st Street in Compton. Then, the suspect drove into the Lynwood area, fleeing from deputies westbound on Euclid Avenue.

At one point, the suspect drove into a gated community, followed by law enforcement. The suspect avoided being cornered by deputies' vehicles and managed to squeeze out of the gated neighborhood without being caught.

As the suspect rejoined traffic, the vehicle fish-tailed and nearly struck a civilian's car. The suspect then began to slow down and obey the traffic laws.

The suspect proceeded to drive into Willowbrook, then drove onto the 105 Freeway into South Los Angeles. The suspect then took the exit to the northbound 110 Freeway, then exited onto surface streets in the South L.A. area.

The suspect eventually parked the Kia and exited the vehicle. She was then taken into custody.

Details surrounding the initial carjacking were not immediately released.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasecarjackingrainlos angeles county sheriff's departmentLynwoodLos Angeles CountyCompton
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Rain prompts mandatory evacuations for Holy Fire areas
SoCal storms dump rain, spark fears of flooding, mudslides
UCI student's death under investigation; frat suspended
LAUSD teachers push for reinvestment on 1st day of strike
Woodland Hills family shows support for LAUSD teachers
VIDEO: UCLA gymnast earns perfect 10 for incredible routine
Suspect shot, 2 hostages freed at UPS facility in New Jersey
PG&E to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Show More
Tuesday is last day to enroll through Covered CA
Thousand Oaks man thanks 26 donors who saved his life
Protesters push for Ed Buck's arrest amid WeHo death investigation
'World record egg' cracks the internet
Get paid $130K to live on an island and run a lighthouse
More News