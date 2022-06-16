Chase through LA ends in dramatic standoff involving woman, DUI suspect

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A chase through Los Angeles Wednesday evening ended with at least four people detained in Montebello by California Highway Patrol officers.The chase ended just after 10 p.m. after the suspect stopped in an alley and began talking to a woman who appeared to know him.After the man exited the SUV, the woman appeared to be shielding him from CHP officers who had weapons drawn.The woman appeared to be yelling at officers, but both she and the suspect eventually complied. Both were handcuffed by officers.Two more people exited the SUV and were detained by authorities.The incident began with L.A. County sheriff's deputies chasing the driver, who was a DUI suspect.AIR7 HD was over the chase just before 10 p.m. as the suspect was on the 101 Freeway in the Boyle Heights area.The suspect then got on surface streets and circled around the streets of Montebello before surrendering.