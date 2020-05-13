Chase ends in Crenshaw District as suspect with young child in vehicle taken into custody

A child was rescued after a chase came to an end in in the Crenshaw District Tuesday evening after the suspect surrendered.
LOS ANGELES -- A child was rescued by authorities after a chase came to an end in in the Crenshaw District Tuesday evening after the suspect surrendered.

California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of the driver suspected of assaulting a California Highway Patrol officer.

The suspect was leading officers through the East L.A. area and was driving on a shredded wheel.

When the driver surrendered near Jefferson and Crenshaw boulevards, he exited the vehicle and authorities took the child from the suspect's arms.

The suspect was later taken into custody.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
