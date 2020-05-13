Chase ends in Crenshaw District as suspect with young child in vehicle taken into custody

LOS ANGELES -- A child was rescued by authorities after a chase came to an end in in the Crenshaw District Tuesday evening after the suspect surrendered.California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of the driver suspected of assaulting a California Highway Patrol officer.The suspect was leading officers through the East L.A. area and was driving on a shredded wheel.When the driver surrendered near Jefferson and Crenshaw boulevards, he exited the vehicle and authorities took the child from the suspect's arms.The suspect was later taken into custody.